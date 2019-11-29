Avène

Cicalfate Lips Restorative Lip Cream (0.3 Fl. Oz.)

$18.00

Avène's Cicalfate Lips Restorative Lip Cream locks in moisture while protecting skin against harsh environmental aggressors. Suitable for all ages, this creamy formula imparts a protective layer on lips and long-lasting nourishment. Key Ingredients: Sucralfate: helps restore and protect damaged skin and isolates the lesion from external environmental aggressors.. Key Benefits: Seals in moisture for immediate soothing and cooling relief. Provides long-lasting nourishment and protection for very dry, irritated and damaged/chapped lips. Provides a protective film on lips. Suitable for infants, children and adults..