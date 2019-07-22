Decléor

Cica-botanic Balm

£35.00 £28.00

Restore calm and comfort to dry and sensitive skin with DECLÉOR Cica-Botanic Balm, a 100% natural moisturiser infused with a nourishing blend of essential oils. Melting effortlessly into skin, the weightless balm uses Centella Asiatica to ease any feelings of irritation, while Eucalyptus, Geranium and Rosemary work in harmony to replenish intense hydration. The balm works to soothe dry skin, heal any surface damage and protect against the elements to maintain silky-soft and healthy skin. 100% natural.