Vince Camuto

Ciao Eau De Parfum Spray

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Drawing on the perpetual motion of everyday life, with its comings-and-goings and hellos and goodbyes, Ciao celebrates the spontaneity and energy of a modern woman's lifestyle. The intoxicating scent reveals floral and citrus notes with a rich dry down of glowing amber and vanilla. The fruity floral fragrance is contagious and unforgettable. Top notes:Italian Mandarin, Pink Grapefruit, Blended Berry Accord Heart notes:Rose, Peony, Muguet, Jasmine Base notes:Glowing Amber, Madagascar Vanilla, Australia Sandalwood, Indonesian Patchouli, Musk