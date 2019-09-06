Dr Martens

A sleek, slender shape with low-set laces, this is a classic Monkey boot silhouette with all the typical Docs markings. Our Church Quad boot has been revamped with an empowering high-rise sole — taking a vintage favourite and stacking it high with extra Docs attitude. Vintage Smooth is a retro edition of our signature Smooth leather with subtle grained effect and contrast base colour. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch 1.5 platform Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching Upper: 100% Leather Inner: 75% Textile, 25% Leather Sole: 100% PVC