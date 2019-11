futurino

Chunky Twist Oversized Cardigan Jacket

$32.99

Buy Now Review It

Pull On closure Please refer to our detailed size chart below the product description before you purchase. Material: Acrylic Blend. Slightly Color Difference Allowed for Light Effects Open front; Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs; Ribbed hem; Two front waist patch pockets Layer on flawless casual style in Futurino's must-have open front cardigan. Machine wash in cold water/Do not Bleach/Do not tumble dry/Hang to dry