Ecco

Chunky Sport Sandal

$149.95

Buy Now Review It

The ECCO CHUNKY SANDAL draws design inspiration from our CHUNKY SNEAKER line and offers athleisure street-style in a highly comfortable and eye-catching silhouette. Fashioned in a modern, gender-neutral style, it features an adjustable strap and delivers all-day wearability because of the softness of the footbed and generous sole. Made for urban adventures, this sandal that will get you through the summer in style.