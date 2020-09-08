Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
promoted
H&M
Chunky-soled Sneakers
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Sneakers with a padded edge, padded tongue, and lacing at front. Mesh lining, mesh insoles, and chunky soles.
Need a few alternatives?
Cariuma
Oca Low Green
$79.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Platform Sneaker
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
PUMA
Cali Sneaker
$79.95
$60.86
from
Zappos
BUY
Cariuma
Pantone Bungee Cord Canvas
$89.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
More from H&M
promoted
H&M
Dress
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Sneakers
promoted
H&M
Chunky-soled Sneakers
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Cariuma
Oca Low Green
$79.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Platform Sneaker
$75.00
$49.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
PUMA
Cali Sneaker
$79.95
$60.86
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted