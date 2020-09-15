Arket

Chunky Sole Leather Boots

£175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Made in Portugal from premium leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, these comfortable ankle boots are designed with a rounded toe cap and a tubular shaft with contrasting elastic panels on the sides. The chunky rugged sole ensures good grip in variable weather conditions. Leather lining and insole Chrome-free tanning means that a hide is converted to soft and supple leather using vegetable or synthetic extracts instead of chromium sulphate SIZE MEASUREMENTS Size 35 = 231 mm Size 36 = 238 mm Size 37 = 242 mm Size 38 = 250 mm Size 39 = 257 mm Size 40 = 264 mm Size 41 = 269 mm