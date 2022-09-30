Bershka

Chunky Sole Flip Flops

$49.90 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Code 117759818 Brand Serving new-new fashion and the best of basics, Bershka gets its inspiration from the latest music, technology and social media trends. Think jeans that hit different, fresh new outerwear, all-over-print dresses and cozy knitwear and sweats – when we say this brand has you covered, we’re not kidding. Scroll the Bershka at ASOS edit and discover our picks of its clothing, shoes and accessories. Next stop: checkout.