Ganni

Chunky Slip-on Chelsea Boots

$295.00

At Farfetch

Conscious GANNI chunky slip-on Chelsea boots Highlights jet black elasticated side panels pull-tab at the heel round toe chunky rubber sole 40mm low heel POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This brand measures the impact of every item they produce and supplies a Carbon Neutral Certification with each purchase, which measures the environmental impact of production and shows that they've covered the cost of making the carbon footprint neutral. Composition Outer: PVC 100% Sole: Rubber 100% Lining: Fabric 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18705177 Brand style ID: S1912