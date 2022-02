Thakoon

Chunky Scarf Turtleneck Sweater

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thakoon

The chunky scarf turtleneck sweater is like nothing else in your closet. With a tapered hem and cinched cuffs, it levels up your average turtleneck with a built in, oversized wrap detail that falls across the shoulders and chest. Dramatic, chic and above all, warm, it's the perfect blend of form and function.