Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
& Other Stories
Chunky Satin Alice Headband
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Satin Alice style headband with a chunky, squared silhouette and a glossy finish. Structured base
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
COS
Cashmere Eye Mask
$39.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Shimmer Velvet Mini Dress
£21.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
$249.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Shimmer Velvet Mini Dress
$99.00
$30.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Chunky Alpaca Blend Knitted Sweater
$149.00
$119.20
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
COS
Cashmere Eye Mask
$39.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Pearl Cluster Velvet Headband
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted