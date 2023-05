COS

Chunky Ribbed-knit Pure Cashmere Scarf

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This chunky ribbed-knit scarf is crafted from 100% traceable cashmere. This classic beige cold-weather staple can be wrapped around or worn loose. - Certified according to the Good Cashmere Standard, to ensure our cashmere is fully traceable 100% GCS Cashmere Height: 30cm, Length: 180cm