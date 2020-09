Ganni

Chunky Recycled-rubber Knee-high Boots

£215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Seen in Gannis Pre-AW20 lookbook, these black knee-high boots elevate the wellington-boot silhouette with the labels contemporary energy. Theyre made from recycled rubber with grosgrain pulls on the cuff and rest on a chunky grooved-rubber tread sole. Echo the show styling and style them with a leather mini dress.