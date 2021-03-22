Ganni

Chunky Recycled-rubber Chelsea Boots

These khaki-green ankle boots see Ganni reinterpret the Chelsea boot silhouette with a utilitarian slant. It’s made from recycled rubber with elasticated side gussets, a black logo-printed heel pull and chunky grooved rubber sole. Continue the workwear mood with a trench coat and a coordinating cross-body bag. Shown here with: Ganni Crystal-embellished cashmere sweater, Ganni Prince of Wales-check belted shorts, Ganni Double-breasted cotton-blend twill coat, JW Anderson Top Handle anchor-logo cross-body bag and All Blues Hungry Snake gold-vermeil ring Product number: 1354420