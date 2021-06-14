United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ganni
Chunky Recycled Rubber-blend Chelsea Boots
$245.00
At MatchesFashion
These black Chelsea boots are part of Ganni's irreverent offering – the label often styles them with feminine dresses and skirts. They're partially crafted from recycled rubber with a bold outline that includes elasticated side panels, logo-jacquard pull tabs and a chunky sole and heel. Wear them for anything from rainy city days to countryside getaways.