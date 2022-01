Madewell

Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie

$38.00 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Effortlessly cool and toasty warm, this chunky ribbed beanie has a tall cuff that gives it the laid-back vibe of a fisherman hat. Made of supersoft merino wool. Extra fine merino wool. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NC113