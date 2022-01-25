Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Combat Boots
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Combat lace-up leather boots with a chunky rubber platform sole and a rounded toebox in suede. Pull tab at the back
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Combat Boots
BUY
$229.00
& Other Stories
Marc Fisher
Glorify Boot
BUY
$99.99
DSW
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Eve Heeled Chunky Chelsea Boots
BUY
$45.00
ASOS
Blundstone
Bl1671 Heeled Chelsea Boot
BUY
$214.95
Zappos
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Combat Boots
BUY
$229.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wool Beret
BUY
$29.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Fuzzy Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$249.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Ribbed Midi Knit Dress
BUY
$99.00
& Other Stories
More from Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Combat Boots
BUY
$229.00
& Other Stories
Marc Fisher
Glorify Boot
BUY
$99.99
DSW
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Eve Heeled Chunky Chelsea Boots
BUY
$45.00
ASOS
Blundstone
Bl1671 Heeled Chelsea Boot
BUY
$214.95
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted