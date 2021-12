Madewell

Chunky Large Hoop Earrings

$32.00

Product Details Hide A not-too-big, not-too-small version of our best-selling chunky hoops. (And, no worries, these earrings are hollow so they won't weigh you down.) 42 mm. Gold-plated brass. Hypoallergenic titanium posts. Nickel-safe. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Select stores. ND289