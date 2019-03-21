Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
H&M Studio

Chunky-knit Sweater

$119.00
At H&M
STUDIO COLLECTION. Short, chunky textured-knit sweater in cotton. Slightly higher neckline, heavily dropped shoulders, and extra-long sleeves. Ribbed sectio
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Spring Summer Studio Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber