Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Dunelm
Chunky Jute Woven Rug
£45.00
£31.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Dunelm
Need a few alternatives?
Dunelm
Churchgate Stanford Border Jute Rug
BUY
£37.50
£75.00
Dunelm
Safavieh
Mid-century Abstract Wool Runner
BUY
$88.75
Amazon
Blue Elephant
Gulbranson Beige/brown Rug
BUY
£63.99
£93.99
Wayfair
AllModern
Grady Handmade Tufted Wool Rug (4' X 6')
BUY
$170.00
$475.00
Wayfair
More from Dunelm
Dunelm
Chunky Jute Woven Rug
BUY
£31.50
£45.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Hanna 2 Drawer & 1 Door Chest
BUY
£109.50
£219.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Lynton 4 Poster Bed
BUY
£184.50
£369.00
Dunelm
Dunelm
Churchgate Stanford Border Jute Rug
BUY
£37.50
£75.00
Dunelm
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Laurel Mirror
BUY
$498.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cheena Petite Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mae Indoor/outdoor Round Pillow
BUY
$40.60
$58.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Butterfly 2x3 Rug
BUY
£19.00
£28.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted