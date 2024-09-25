Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Chunky Crew Neck Rib Sweater
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Chunky Crew Neck Rib Sweater
BUY
$30.00
ASOS
Madewell
Merino Wool Pullover Sweater
BUY
$88.50
$118.00
Madewell
H&M
Mohair-blend Rib-knit Top
BUY
$49.99
H&M
H&M
Bead-detail Sweater
BUY
$89.99
H&M
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Chunky Crew Neck Rib Sweater
BUY
$30.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Dad Trouser In Washed Burgundy
BUY
£32.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Dad Pants In Washed
BUY
$34.00
$45.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Chunky Crew Neck Jumper With Volume Sleeve
BUY
£22.00
ASOS
More from Sweaters
Zara
Soft Knit Sweater
BUY
$47.90
Zara
Uniqlo U
3d Knit Merino Blend Sweater
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Lambswool Pocket Sweater
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Ralph Lauren
Two-tone Cotton-blend Polo Sweater
BUY
$94.99
$125.00
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted