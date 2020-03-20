Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Madewell
Chunky Crescent Moon Drop Stud Earrings
$25.00
$18.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Give your mini hoops a well-deserved break with these swingy little gold-plated drop earrings, featuring our favorite puffy crescent moon charm dangling from rounded studs.
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Pacific Hoop Earrings
$31.60
$11.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Missoma
Gold Mini Tidal Hoops
$97.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Oversized Ex-boyfriend Shirt In Mullins Stripe
$79.50
$35.70
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Satin Midi Slip Skirt
$98.00
$73.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Bobble Cardigan Sweater
$98.00
$50.70
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Dip-dye Mainstay Sweatshirt
$88.00
$66.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Earrings
BaubleBar
Pacific Hoop Earrings
$31.60
$11.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wolf Circus
Small Glass Hoops In Smoke
C$155.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Catbird Jewelry
Ear Cuff, Silver
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted