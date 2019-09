Azalea

Chunky Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

$98.00

At Azalea

Featuring a thick and cozy cable knit, and banded cuff and hemline. This turtleneck is perfect for staying cozy and feeling chic all season. - 75% Acrylic, 25% Polyester - Hand wash cold separately, lay flat to dry, do not bleach. - Imported Measurements: Shoulder: 17" Chest: 25.5" Length: 29" Shoulder to wrist: 27" Measurements taken from a size S/M