Converse

Chuck Taylor® High Top Sneaker

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info Women's fits large, buy 1/2 size smaller. Men's fits true to size. M(medium)=D. Unisex: Built on a unisex shoe construction; signature full fit. Packaging reflects women's & men's shoe sizes. Details & Care The classic lace-up—with contrast stitching and a rubber cap toe—never goes out of style. The first basketball-specific shoe was the Converse All-Star, released in 1917, and Converse has been producing sporty, iconic sneakers ever since. Wear them with just about anything. Toe style: cap toe, closed toe Lace-up style Textile upper and lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #91781_23 Free Shipping & returns See more