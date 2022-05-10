United States
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker
$63.00
At Revolve
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker in Optical White Mo submitted as a contest entry 1 star rating 2 star rating 3 star rating 4 star rating 5 star rating 5.0 True To Size The Converse name & tennis shoe are an American staple.. They have been around for years! I love this low cut All Star pair & went up 1/2 a size. The dual sizing is unisex. They're a comfortable shoe with a slightly larger width & a padded insole.