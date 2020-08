Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas Sneakers

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Converse's sneakers are from the label's vintage-inspired 'Chuck 70' collection that celebrates the year the iconic shoe debuted. Updated in a durable canvas, this low-top pair has extra cushioning for support and a retro 'license plate' logo at the heel. Wear yours with everything from relaxed tailoring to jeans and dresses.