United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Comme Des Garçons x Converse
Chuck Taylor 1970s Hibeige
£130.00
At End Clothing
One of the most sought-after collaborative sneakers, Converse and Comme des Garçons PLAY’s Chuck Taylor Hi teams a '70s classic with an adorable streetwear icon. The Japanese label’s doe-eyed heart mascots peer out lovingly from the sidewall, their ruby-red colour contrasting vibrantly with the shoe’s off-white upper. In keeping with the style’s sporty heritage, it’s trimmed with high foxing tape and a matching rubber toe cap. Canvas Uppers Rubber Toe Cap High Foxing Tape Rubber Outsole