Converse

Chuck 70 Core High Top Sneaker

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Retro vibe Chuck Taylor high tops from Converse. The Chuck 70 Core 162050C sneaker has a durable canvas upper offers contrast stitch detailing and a lace front closure, complete with a rubber toe cap and grippy rubber outsole. A legit heritage classic in the world of sneakers, Converse is the name behind our beloved Chucks, and is respected worldwide as a producer of true, original, athletic footwear.