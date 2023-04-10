WENSHUO

Chubby Jewelry Tray

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

Dimension: height: 1.18in/3cm, length: 9.44in/24cm, width: 6.49in/16.5cm. The ceramic plate has novel abnormal cloud shape, round appearance and simple lines. It has been carefully polished, and the high-temperature ceramic glaze makes the contact surface smooth and delicate. It has multi-functional uses. It not only can be as a fruit/dessert plate, also can be jewelry, key storage tray, exquisite and practical. We mixture the median colors of coffee and tea, debug the color system of light warm yellow and light coffee finally with the name of [Crème/Coconut Café]. The glaze with black speckles of pottery clay natural precipitate and a soft and silky touch, retaining the nature of the pottery.