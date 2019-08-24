Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Clinique

Chubby Color: Lip Balm Set ($35 Value)

$22.50
At Nordstrom
A collection of Chubby Stick lip colors with bite-size charm, in a range of shades that nourish your lips, too.
Featured in 1 story
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals
by Samantha Sasso