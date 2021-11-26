MerryXD

Chubby Blob Seal Pillow

Pursue a simple and comfortable life, hug this lovely seal animal plush pillow, snuggling in bed or sofa, bring you a touch of sweetness and fun this winter! This chubby seal pillow has high-quality PP cotton filling and skin-friendly fabrics give you better skin touch feeling. Chic soft and it feels like you are hugging a cotton candy. This seal plush pillow toy is suited for living rooms, homes, bedrooms, offices, sofa, cars and every place you like. A perfect cute gift for your family, lovers or friends. This seal plush toy pillow can be used as a hug pillow/nap pillow/office noon break nap pillow/plush toys, meet your all expectations. Attention: The seal pillow comes by vacuum packaging, so it is flat, after you unpacking, please do something make the cotton Loose then it will recover full within 2 days, put the seal pillow in the sun or to the dryer, it will recover better.