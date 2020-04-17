19-69

Chronic Eau De Parfum

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At LN-CC

Cult cosmetic brand 19-69 was founded by Swedish artist and product developer Johan Bergelin. The Chronic Eau de Parfum is crafted from base notes of patchouli, vetiver, cashmere wood, moss and musk all combined to create a luxurious fragrance. Top notes: petitgrain, bitter orange, bitter grapefruit, Russian clary sage Mid notes: Virginian cedarwood, cannabis accord, amber Base notes: patchouli, vetiver, cashmere wood, moss and musk 100% Glass Spray Bottled Perfume 100% Glass Spray Bottled Perfume