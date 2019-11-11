Kenneth Cole Reaction

Chromma Luggage Set With Carry-on

$600.00 $360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kenneth Cole

A practical everyday luggage set featuring a carry-on and business bags optimized for the frequent traveler. Protect from electronic theft. Lined with TECHNI-COLE RFID-blocking technology. Set includes 20 upright carry-on suitcase, 20 roomy weekender / duffel bag, computer backpack, and waist pack. . Suitcase interior consists of u-shaped, ventilated mesh zipper pocket; additional u-shaped zipper pocket, and two additional behind-the-lid zipper pockets. . Suitcase exterior features in-line skate wheels, easy to grab handles at top, side and bottom; and locking, telescopic retractable trolley handle. . Duffel bag includes full-length front zip pocket, trolley strap, and shoulder strap (removable, adjustable, and padded.) Lightweight construction helps to meet airline weight restrictions. Foldable for easy packing and storage. . Spacious interiors with organizer pockets for making all business and personal essentials easy to access and stow . Backpack features tech-padded pockets for safely storing laptops up to 15.6. Waist pack features comfortable, adjustable waist strap. Conveniently lightweight and easy to carry-on . Stylish colorblocked polyester in two-tone design. Interiors feature tear-resistant lining .