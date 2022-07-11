HP

Chromebook 11 G4 Ee: 11.6-inch (1366×768)

$288.88 $78.50

Get more done with this Hp Chromebook and its Intel Celeron 1.60 GHz processor, 11.6" display, 4GB Ram, 16GB storage and long lasting battery life. With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook. You won't waste any time with this Hp Chromebook! The Chrome OS allows this unit to power up in seconds allowing you to get to work faster than ever. Engineered specifically to meet your computing needs, the Hp Chromebook 11 G4 Ee offers advanced features that will help you accelerate and optimize your productivity. Physically this Chromebook is light and versatile allowing you to bring your work where ever you go. Internally, this Chromebook is equipped with a powerful Intel Celeron processor with a clock speed at 1.60 GHz for exceptionally fast computing. In addition, this Hp is loaded with 4GB of RAM for multi-tasking efficiently and handling memory-intensive applications. This chromebook comes with a 16GB hard drive which is more than enough space to store all of your precious documents, photos, and applications. Furthermore, this device comes pre-loaded with Chrome OS.