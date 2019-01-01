Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Harry's
Chrome Winston Set + Shave Cream
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Featured in 1 story
23 Great Gifts For Random Friends
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Waterpik
Waterpik Ada Accepted Wp-662 Aquarius Water Flosser
$79.98
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Firstline Evolve
Silky Wrap Scarf Set
$7.59
from
Target
BUY
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Elemis
Body Detox Skin Brush
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Harry's
Harry's
Men's Razor With 2 Razor Blades
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Harry's
Shave With Pride Set
$25.00
from
Harry's
BUY
Harry's
Truman Set
$15.00
from
Harry's
BUY
Harry's
Truman Gift Set
$20.00
from
Harry's
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted