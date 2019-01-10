MDNA Skin

Chrome Clay Mask

What It Is: Our cult-favorite CHROME CLAY MASK is clinically-tested and personally perfected by Madonna to elevate masking to an art while helping detoxify, soothe and resurrect the look of skin. Each volcanic clay particle draws impurities from the skin with a magnetic coating that allows for immaculate removal with the SKIN REJUVENATOR – no rinsing required. What’s left behind is a luxurious, dewy serum for dramatic hydration and radiance. Formulated with natural clay sourced from volcanic ash to purify pores, brightening white willow bark extract and orange essence, soothing lavender oil, vegan squalane and hyaluronic acid to replenish and restore radiance. Our exclusive mineral-rich HOLY WATER locks in long-lasting moisture for a look of healthy luminosity. MADONNA’S TIP: Use on your neck and décolleté before a big event for a look of astonishing radiance.