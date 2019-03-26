Laura Mercier

Chrome Caviar Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Color

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. From the Chrome Collection. A long-wearing shimmer liquid eye color that delivers a lustrous sheen effect for customizable metallic looks, from subtle to intense with sheer to medium, buildable coverage. Imported.WHAT IT DOES. Water-based, weightless shadow infused with prismatic pearls that glide on seamlessly and delivers lustrous effects with an added dimension. The silky formula dries down smoothly for smudge-resistant, crease-resistant and transfer-proof, 8-hour wear. Shades can be layered and blended for customizable looks.HOW TO USE IT. Apply directly on a clean eyelid or an eyelid primed with Eye Basics and then blend lightly with fingers, Crème Eye Color Brush, or Crème Eye Detail Brush for smaller areas. Layer with Caviar Stick Eye Color to ignite the shimmer. Weightless high shimmer veil delivers a lustrous sheen effect.INGREDIENTS. Water/aqua/eau, calcium sodium borosilicate, pentylene glycol, mica, vp/va copolymer, calcium aluminum borosilicate, pvm/ma decadiene crosspolymer, aminomethyl propanol, silica, tin oxide, sodium dehydroacetate. may contain/peut contenir: titanium dioxide, carmine, iron oxides.