Urban Outfitters

Chrome Boho Glass Candle

$28.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 46037834 ; Color Code: 028 Luxe candle housed in a large metallic-finish glass jar topped with two wicks for illuminating your entire room with soy wax hand-poured in the USA. Capped with a metal lid, these candles are exclusively available right here in so many just-for-UO scents to choose from. Scents - Cosmic Haze: Top notes of wild aloe, cool cyclamen and sheer lime peel layered over mid notes of green muguet, white orchid and watery pear complete with base notes of willow, clear mu... See More