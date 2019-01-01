Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
MAC Cosmetics

Chromagraphic Pencil In Cyan

$17.50
At MAC Cosmetics
A creamy pencil in bold and neutral shades.
Featured in 2 stories
The Tiny Makeup Trick That Makes A BIG Difference
by Erika Stalder
2018 Makeup Trends You'll Actually Want To Wear
by Mi-Anne Chan