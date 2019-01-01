Chroma Upholstered Bench With Storage, Teal

$448.00 $358.40

Chroma Upholstered Bench with Storage, Teal: Our tonal velvet bench is a mod multi-tasker. Perfect when you need more seating, more storage space and more surface to style (top it with a stack of books or a lacquer tray) So extra . Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.