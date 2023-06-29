Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Christopher Knight Home
Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Arm Chair
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Seville Classics
Tweed Foldable Storage Ottoman
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
ivinta Store
Ivinta Set-of-2 Mid-century Accent Arm Chairs
BUY
$199.90
Amazon
Opalhouse
Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair
BUY
$37.50
$475.00
Target
Sunflow
The Beach Chair Bundle
BUY
$296.00
Sunflow
More from Christopher Knight Home
Christopher Knight Home
Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair
BUY
$210.37
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Caspar Walnut Wood Coffee Table
BUY
$78.43
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Bridie Mid-century Loveseat
BUY
$310.04
$599.00
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home
Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair
BUY
$169.99
$199.99
Amazon
More from Furniture
SONGMICS
Folding Storage Ottoman Bench
BUY
$36.54
$47.99
Amazon
Seville Classics
Tweed Foldable Storage Ottoman
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
ivinta Store
Ivinta Set-of-2 Mid-century Accent Arm Chairs
BUY
$199.90
Amazon
Rogmars
Industrial Pipe Shelves Rustic Wood Ladder
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted