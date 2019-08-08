Christophe Robin

Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo With Jujube Bark Extract 250ml

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Rebalance and refresh the hair and scalp with Christophe Robin's Purifying Shampoo; a lightweight, innovative formula that works to eliminate dandruff and relieve itching. Suitable for daily use, its unique, natural blend of Jujube Bark, from a tree whose properties have been recognised for thousands of years and Cherry Flower Extract provides instant anti-dandruff action to minimise flaking. At the heart of the formula is a 100% natural active ingredient to regulate excess sebum and soothe the scalp for long-lasting comfort. The shampoo can be used in harmony with the Purifying Scalp Scrub to provide a targeted dandruff treatment. The gentle formula lathers into a delicate foam for a relaxing and pleasant shower experience. Ideal for hair with greasy roots and drier ends, you can expect touchably soft, radiant locks and a calm, restored scalp. The shampoo creates a fresh feeling to revitalise your locks with beautiful shine and bounce from root to tip. Paraben, silicone and SLS free.