Christophe Robin

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

Give your scalp the perfect scrub-down with Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub! This bestselling, multi award-winning scalp revitaliser helps restore balance to sensitive or oily scalps. Cleansing Purifying Scrub fully detoxifies the scalp area by scouring away dead skin cells, hard water build-up, excess oil, and flakes. This deep-cleansing pre-shampoo treatment clears out all unwanted debris from the scalp area, stimulating blood flow to nourish and rebalance the scalp. Regular use minimises overproduction of oil, itchiness, and irritation. So for stubborn scalps that need a shake-up, reach for Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub. Please note: do not use in conjunction with keratin treatments. Do not use after bleaching. What are the key benefits of Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub? pH 5 to help rebalance scalp Detoxifies the scalp to provide relief to sensitised or oily scalps. Removes build-up from hard water, excess oil, dead skin, and product. Refreshes the scalp by sweeping away debris whilst stimulating blood flow to promote healthy hair and scalp. Soothing, cooling sensation relieves scalp irritation and itchiness. Sea Salt-based formula is infused with calming ingredients and hydrators to prevent damage or drying. Paraben-free, silicone-free, colourant-free, and cruelty-free. Key ingredients: Sea Salt Exfoliates to remove build-up and stimulate blood flow to the scalp, promoting scalp health and hair growth Chamomile Soothes irritated scalps whilst providing brightening and invigorating benefits for the hair. Sweet Almond Oil Nourishes and hydrates the hair and scalp, soothing irritation and keeping hair from becoming dry or damaged