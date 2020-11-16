Hannah Berridge

Christmas Red Mistletoe Farmhouse Jug

£42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Folksy

This hand painted Red Mistletoe Farmhouse Jug would look fabulous on your Christmas table, perfect for water, brandy sauce or as a vase for a small posy of flowers. Farmhouse Jug: 16cm. high x 14.5cm. wide including handle, x 10cm. wide. Capacity 800ml. 28fl.oz. approx This will be beautifully packaged in a special brown cardboard box, tied up with string with a label you can add a message too. My ceramics are made from earthenware clay, painting and glazing in lead free glazes. Each ceramic piece that I sell really is individually hand-painted. As a result, all my pieces are slightly different and therefore unique. Because of their exclusively hand-made nature, they take a full five days to produce, each piece having two painting stages and up to three firings in the kiln, so the colours will never fade or wash off. Care Instructions: This pottery is not oven or microwave safe.