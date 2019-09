Jo Malone London

Christmas Ornament

Product code: 58070117 A duo of our most-loved scents - spirited Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and mellow English Pear & Freesia Body Crème - wrapped in a shimmering Christmas ornament. A dazzling addition to your tree. Set contains: Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, 9ml English Pear & Freesia Body Crème, 15ml