Paperchase
Christmas Market Scene Charity Card (8-pack)
$5.10
At Paperchase
Here at Paperchase, we believe in giving back. That's why, with each sale of our charity Christmas card packs a contribution is made to one of the various different charities that we support and with a fantastic 3 for 2 offer, it saves you a few pennies too! Message inside reads "Merry Christmas". Card measures (approx.) 150 x 150 mm In support of Beat. 8 cards and envelopes with the same design. Suitable for letter post. Printed on FSC approved materials.