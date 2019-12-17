Sunbasil Soap

Christmas Candy Handmade Soaps

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

Our sweet candy soaps are a perfect handmade treat to gift this holiday season. Tuck a sweet pack of these in their holiday stockings. Each one is handmade in a festive red and green combination in scents of peppermint and festive mistletoe. It doesn't get more festive than that. Each soap piece measures 2.5" x 1" x 2.75. and weighs 1.2 oz each. This set includes 4 pieces of candy soap. Shrink wrapped and packaged in clear cello bag with ribbon. Handmade, creative and fun gift giving is our specialty. We have a useful bath and body treat for everyone on your list. Shop our entire Holiday line up in our Amazon handmade shop. All our products arrive in pretty tissue paper and speedy elf shipping. Let us ship your gifts direct and take one less thing off your list. Just include their address and a gift note at checkout and we will take care of the rest.