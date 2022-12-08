Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Jurlique
Christmas Candle
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jurlique
Need a few alternatives?
Snack Break
Show Time Innovative Quick Dry Bath Mat
BUY
$29.99
$59.00
Snack Break
Cody Foster
Croissant Glass Ornament
BUY
$16.50
$20.00
Madewell
Birthdate
The February Twenty-second Candle
BUY
$47.99
$59.99
Birthdate
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Christmas Tree Minimalist Candle
BUY
$28.00
Brooklyn Candle Studio
More from Jurlique
Jurlique
Hydrate & Glow Ritual
BUY
£73.00
Jurlique
Jurlique
Advent Calendar
BUY
£72.25
£85.00
Jurlique
Jurlique
Rose Hand & Body Ritual
BUY
£82.00
Jurlique
Jurlique
Moisture Replenishing Day Cream
BUY
£62.00
Jurlique
More from Décor
Snack Break
Show Time Innovative Quick Dry Bath Mat
BUY
$29.99
$59.00
Snack Break
Cody Foster
Croissant Glass Ornament
BUY
$16.50
$20.00
Madewell
Birthdate
The February Twenty-second Candle
BUY
$47.99
$59.99
Birthdate
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Christmas Tree Minimalist Candle
BUY
$28.00
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted