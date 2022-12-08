DessertsForDaysNJ

Christmas Cake Pops

$47.99

NOTE: PLEASE MESSAGE US TO CHECK AVAILABILITY! 1 Dozen (12) Delicious Individually wrapped Christmas Themed cake pops that your guests will enjoy! Use these Cake Pops as party favors or to accent your decor. Our gourmet cake pops are made to order - each one is hand made of moist delicious cake, combined with creamy frostings, dipped in chocolate candy and hand decorated. Made with high quality chocolate and ingredients. Flavors: Nutella (BEST SELLER) Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream Red Velvet Funfetti PLEASE SPECIFY WHEN CHECKING OUT: ~Date you would like to receive the favors by AND event date ~Flavor, if not specified a flavor will be chosen for you. ALLERGY WARNING: Our items contain milk, and wheat products and are prepared in a kitchen nuts are produced. Ships via priority mail 2-4 business days. For custom ordering, please convo us and we'll try our best to meet your needs _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ SHOP POLICY Local pickup is available. I ship through the USPS Priority to get your items to you quickly. Express mail is available, please ask for a quote. APRIL THRU OCTOBER + If your outside temperatures are 70+ degrees please contact me to purchase Ice packs, I can not be held responsible if items are left out in the heat, or mishandled by postal carriers. I strongly recommend shipping USPS Overnight shipping so your order will arrive perfectly for your event. This is approximately $40 and up depending on the qty of items ordered and your location. These expedited shipping services would be an additional fee and I would need to create a custom listing for you. Orders are expertly packaged for shipment, however we have no control how your package is handled en route to its destination. Due to it's perishable nature. we strongly recommend that someone be home to receive the package so that none are left on porches or doorsteps. Once shipped, Desserts For Days is not responsible for lost, stolen or delayed packages